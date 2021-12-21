 
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio touches upon his real- life stunt of rescuing his dogs

Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health for rescuing his dogs from downing on the sets of 'Don’t Look Up

By Web Desk
December 21, 2021
Heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio touches upon his real-life stunt of rescuing his two dogs on the sets of his forthcoming movie 'Don’t Look Up.

Speaking during a segment of Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table for his new film, the Titanic actor recalled the incident when he almost risked his health to save his huskies from drowning in a frozen lake.

He detailed the pet rescue when the  47-year-old actor was encouraged by his castmates to recount the story. Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, and the film's director Adam McKay were also present during the discussion.

"Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake," DiCaprio said during the segment. "I didn't understand what you do in a frozen lake."

The co-star Lawrence, 31, jumped into the conversation and shared her version of the rescue story.

"One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog," she shared.

DiCaprio went on to say that he and his two canines found themselves in the chilly lake water, with his dogs liking each other.

Lawrence then spilled that the Revenant star got naked in the car to warm up his body.

Earlier DiCaprio saved a man who fell off a yacht in St. Barts in 2019, according to the news outlet.