Margot Robbie breaks silence on Jacob Elordi's James Bond rumours

Margot Robbie has weighed in on speculation surrounding Jacob Elordi's potential next big role.

Speaking with E! News at the Wuthering Heights world premiere on 28th January, the actress was asked about ongoing rumors suggesting her co-star could be in the running to become the next James Bond.

While Robbie admitted she “hadn’t had a chance to ask him” directly about the reports, she had nothing but praise for Elordi’s versatility.

“He could do anything. He could play any character,” Robbie told E! News’ Will Marfuggi.

Her comments come amid reports that the 28-year-old actor has met with director Denis Villeneuve, as well as producers from Amazon and MGM, fueling speculation that he could be in early talks for the iconic 007 role.

Elordi, who rose to global fame with his breakout role in Euphoria and has since appeared in projects including Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights, has yet to publicly address the rumors.