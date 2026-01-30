Brooklyn Beckham turns up the ante amid rumors his ‘whingefest’ is brewing: Its his oxygen’

A warning has just hit that claims Brooklyn Beckham’s actions are turning eerily similar to that of the Duke of Sussex, who not only gave tell alls, but created docuseries, and even penned a tell-all which David and Victoria’s son is rumored to be planning.

Everything though is being explained by Fran Winston a showbiz reporter for the Daily Express.

They feel “Brooklyn's astonishing Becks-it statement drew parallels with their Megxit announcement - although Harry and Meghan saved most of their dirty laundry for their Oprah interview.”

“But the similarities between them don't end there, starting with the fact that neither couple put their own hands in their pockets for their lavish weddings, and Brooklyn and Nicola actually seem to be going out of their way to copy the Montecito-based Sussexes.”

Whether that be by enjoying a bottle of wine that costs £17,000, in a hotel loved by the Sussexes, California hotel, the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito or in their claim for privacy, which as the writer puts it “seem to draw huge inspiration from the Duke and Duchess” as well.

Because “much like Harry and Meghan, the Peltz-Beckhams need publicity like they need oxygen,” they also alleged.

But the comments didn’t end there, instead they went harder and saw Winston say, “while Brooklyn may not be royalty, he did have a very elite show business upbringing. He will no doubt dictate tens of thousands of words complaining about his parents to a ghost writer.”

So “it is sure to be a whingefest,” he also warned. But one thing he made sure of was that “much like Harry's tome, people will lap it up, hoping to get a glimpse behind the carefully curated social media accounts of Posh and Becks.”