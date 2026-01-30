Photo: Rob Gronkowski shares rare key to unlocking Tom Brady's 'fun' side

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are reportedly spending plenty of time together.

According to Gronkowski, Brady is enjoying life more than ever.

As fans will know, Brady, 48, was married to Gisele Bündchen throughout much of his legendary NFL career. He shares son Jack, 18, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin Rein, 16, and daughter Vivian Lake, 13, with Bündchen.

Speaking on Today on Thursday, Gronkowski opened up about how Brady’s lifestyle has shifted since becoming single.

“Here’s the problem, is we flipped the script,” Gronkowski, 36, joked to co-host Craig Melvin.

“I was single when I first got into the league and Tom was married and I was like, ‘Hey, this guy’s lame. He’ll never go out with me,’” he continued.

Now, the former tight end also stated that the roles have completely reversed.

“Now he’s going out every weekend and I’m at home with my girl,” Gronkowski added, noting that the longtime friends and former teammates still spend much of their downtime together.