Kylie Kelce reveals which daughter baby Finn is most attached to

Kylie Kelce reveals which daughter Finn is most attached to

Kylie Kelce is sharing some rare insights about her youngest daughter, Finn, and how the eldest ones are getting along.

During the recent episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the mom of four opened up about her daughters’ sibling dynamic.

A fan asked, "Has Finn started showing her personality? Is there a sister she's most attached to?"

The doting mom responded, "Yes, she has started showing her personality. I would say that she's probably most attached to Ellie. She does sometimes yell Ellie's name when Ellie yells to her."

Ellie, 4, is Kylie and her husband's second oldest daughter.

The podcast also shared which one of his daughters is least interested in interacting with Finn. It is Kylie's second youngest, Bennett, who is two years old.

"Benny doesn't actually give a s*** about Finn, and that's on brand for her," Kylie revealed.

While dishing about Finn's personality, who is only 10 months old, the proud mom shared, "I think Finn's going to be funny."

She went on to say, "I think she's going to be stubborn, and I think she's gonna be glued to her mother because she still gets — she got mad yesterday because someone went through the baby gate out of the living room. And I was sitting behind her on the floor, and she forgot.

"And she went over to the gate screaming, crying, and I had to go, 'Finny.' And she turned around and immediately stopped crying because she was just screaming because she thought I left the room. It's cool to be wanted."

Jason and Kylie's eldest daughter, Wyatt, is 6 years old.