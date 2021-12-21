Madonna teases new music in the new year, says she’s back in studio

The 63-year-old megastar took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s back in the studio

Pop legend Madonna is back to making music following her 2019 album Madame X and is planning a 2022 release, reported The Daily Mail.

The 63-year-old megastar took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s back in the studio and working on new music with the likes of Swae Lee and Lauren D’Elia among others. She also teased ‘surprises’ in the new year.

She captioned the series of photos: “'So great to be back in the studio making Music again. Surprises in the New Year.”





The Material Girl hitmaker was seen dressed in a blue and white shirt with lace-up detailing and a fishnet corset to tie her waist in. She completed her look with a pair of fishnet tights and her platinum hair let loose in a sleek style.