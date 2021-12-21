Kris Jenner is a fan of Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson: report

According to a source close to the family, the Kardashian’s Momager is “already obsessed” with Davidson

Kris Jenner has finally given into her daughter Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson’s seemingly unmissable charm if new reports are to be believed.

According to a source close to the family, the Kardashian’s Momager is “already obsessed” with Davidson, reported E! News.

“The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him,” the insider told the outlet.

This comes after it was reported that Jenner was not particularly fond of her daughter’s romance with the Saturday Night Live star.

However, she first thwarted those reports in November when she threw a birthday party for Davidson, 28, at her Palms Springs mansion.

Davidson first sparked romance rumours with Kardashian, 41, in October after the two were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm ahead of Halloween.