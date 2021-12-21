Princess Diana’s ill-fated lover Dodi Fayed to feature in ‘The Crown’

New photos from the set give a glimpse at the actor playing Fayed in the upcoming season

Princess Diana’s romance with Dodi Fayed will be explored in the upcoming season of Netflix’s The Crown, and new photos from the set have given fans a glimpse at the actor playing him.

Photos of actor Khalid Abdalla in character as the late Harrod’s heir were recently released alongside other pictures from the set.

The picture show Abdalla in jeans and a long coat with a moustache.

From the looks of it, the actor is in the midst of filming a scene where Fayed is on set of the 1981 film Chariots of Fire which he executive produced.

Also seen on set with Abdalla was actor Salim Dau who will be seen as Fayed’s father Mohamed al-Fayed.

Diana and Fayed both died together in a tragic car crash in Paris in 1997.

The upcoming fifth season of The Crown will focus on especially troubling times for the royal family through out the 90s, and stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, and Jonathan Pryce among others.