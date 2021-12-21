Ryan Reynolds says pizza place in New York confuses him with Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds is often confused wit Ben Affleck at his go-to pizza plan in New York City.
Speaking in an interview with the Dear Hank and John podcast, the Red Notice star shared that he just plays along when somebody calls him Affleck in New York's East Village.
"They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them," he said. "I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. I do everything normal like everybody else."
He added that "they just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is and I’m like, 'Great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go.'"
On the work front, Ryenolds recently completed filming for The Adam Project and Spirited.
