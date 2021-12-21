Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on Chris Noth sexual allegations

Chris Noth recently faced some serious allegations of sexual assault by three women and his co-stars seem shocked to come across the reports.

Opening up on the claims, Sex and the City actor Cynthia Nixon shared a statement on Tuesday on her Twitter account.

The statement was also backed by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis’ signatures.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the stars expressed.

Amidst the accusations, the 67-year-actor has been dropped from a crime series The Equalizer while his agency A3 Artists Agency has also parted its ways with the And Just Like That actor…

Universal Television and CBS extended a joint statement which stated, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.”

However, Noth has denied all the allegations again him.