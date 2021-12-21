Chris Noth dropped from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

Chris Noth has been dropped from the crime thriller series The Equalizer after he was alleged for sexual assault by three women.

According to Deadline, the 67-year-old actor, who played William Bishop, will no longer be seen in the drama.

The publication mentioned official statement of series’ production house Universal Television and CBS Television Studios.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the statement read.

Following the announcement, the actor will only be seen in a few upcoming episodes of the drama that have been already filmed.

The Sex and the City actor has denied the allegations, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Extending a statement in this regard, the And Just Like That... actor opened up, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he added.

CNN also confirmed on Saturday that A3 Artists Agency has parted its way with the actor after the accusations.