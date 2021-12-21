Identity of Kate Middleton most ‘calming influence’ revealed: report

The identity of Kate Middleton’s closest confidant has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator.

He made this claim on his personal YouTube channel and was also quoted saying, “There was one person that she could truly turn to, confide in, and be assured that it would go no further.”

"The person that Kate confided into such a degree that he has become her rock, is none other than her brother, James Middleton.”

He also went on to say, "Now James has had a chequered past himself, he's had a few businesses that haven't taken off, but "He's been very open about his own personal struggles, he got married this year, and as you can see, he has a great affection for animals who he says do a lot to help and assist people with mental health issues.”

"But it's James apparently who Kate came to in these troubled times because she liked his calm and relaxing influence, and of course his very sage advice.”

"That's not to say of course, she didn't want to turn to her husband, Prince William, but she knew that he had already had quite a lot on his plate and didn't want to burden him with more. He's marched forward."

“Kate is, let me tell you, a very forgiving person. If anything, she could be the person that could bring the whole family back together."