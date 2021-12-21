Pete Davidson to entertain Kim Kardashian's family on Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kim Kardashian's family is excited to spend the Christmas holidays with Pete Davidson after the two spent the last few months getting to know each other.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and Comedian Pete Davidson have taken the next step in their romance after enjoying string of dates since meeting on SNL.
The 41-year-old reality star has decided to introduce her new beau Pete Davidson with her family on this Christmas.
Pete and Kim, who met each other during her stint on Saturday Night Live in October, have been pictured leaving many dinner dates and pictured holding hands.
Kim has reportedly invited the SNL comedian to her mum Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party. "She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him," an insider explained to E! News.
Kim and Pete Davidson have many 'plans' coming up in the future. She apparently is considering going to watch Pete's New Year's hosting gig with Miley Cyrus.
BTS singer V made a birthday gift request to RM and said ‘I'd be really happy
Saif Ali Khan touched upon working with Kareen Kapoor on a new project
Hailey Bieber got a brand new tattoo inked behind her ear
Kartik Aaryan poked fun at co-star Kriti Sanon amid their upcoming movie Shehzada
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship grew considerably frosty over the years
The expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, astrologically speaking, is "plain to see"