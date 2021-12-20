Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses with Nick Jonas' parents: See post

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra posed for family photos with Nick Jonas’s parents and mother Madhu Chopra.
On Monday, the Sky Is Pink actor shared a number of pictures from inside a private flight on her social media account. The actor seemed happy as she posed along with her in-laws and mother.
The 39-year-old actor also added photos from the premiere in California.
Sharing the photos Priyanka wrote, "Crew! (red heart emoji) I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you @nickjonas (red heart emoji) Happy birthday @divya_jyoti." She also tagged Nick and added the hashtag 'Matrix Resurrections'.
The Baywatch actor could be seen goofing around with her in-laws as she could be seen sticking out her tongue and making bunny ears with her fingers as she stood behind Papa Kevin and Denise.
The actor donned a green dress and white sneakers. In one of the pictures, she sported holding her dog Diana in her arms and having a conversation with her mother.
Earlier Priyanka attended the premiere of her forthcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections.
