Spice Girl member Mel B to be awarded Order of the British Empire

Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B and Scary Spice, is all set to receive an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to victims of domestic violence.
The Women’s Aid patron has long been an advocate against violence and abuse and routinely opened up about her own experience in an effort to raise more awareness.
She also was a prominent part of the Women’s Aid campaign for which she filmed a music video titled Love Should Not Hurt in which she was seen as a victim of physical violence.
“Despite her achievements in music and TV, she believes her campaigning is the most important thing she's ever done,” The Sun quoted a source as saying.
“Not only does she have first-hand experience of it, but she has met many women who have suffered. She has a real fire in her belly about campaigning. She is so passionate about it and brings so much energy to everything she works on,” they added.
