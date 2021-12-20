Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel

Salman Khan is bringing back one of his all-time hits.
The Bollywood superstar has announced a sequel to his much-celebrated film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) in a special appearance during Alia Bhatt's movie RRR promotions.
On Sunday, December 19, the actor joined SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt to announce Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, to be written by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan first part was directed y Kabir Khan and starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Mehta in prominent roles.
With the sequel, Salman is expected to revive his role as a devotee of Lord Hanuman.
Jessie J addresses her desire to ‘find the love of my life’
Larsa Pippen sheds some light on her former feud with the Kardashians
Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights some of her biggest life blessings as a new mother
Kourtney and Travis decorate their home with custom velvet stockings
Scarlett Johansson sheds light on the dynamic her daughter has with her baby brother
Morgan, in the picture, can be seen lying on the floor in front of a roaring fireplace