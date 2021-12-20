Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday drop first look teaser of ‘Gehraiyaan’

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Shakun Batra’s highly-anticipated film, Gehraiyaan.

On Monday, the makers and cast actors revealed the first look teaser of the upcoming film on social media. The much-awaited film will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

Sharing the clip, the Piku actress wrote in the caption, "A piece of my heart." Producer Karan Johar wrote, "It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25."

Karan Johar, who co-produces the film, and Ananya also shared similar captions while sharing the first look of the film.

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here."

Apart from the leading trio, Gehraiyaan also stars newcomer Dhairya Karwa in a pivotal role.

Watch the teaser here.







