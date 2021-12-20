 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘failing’ at the US dream: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for not building ‘the sort of broad support base’ they could have

By Web Desk
December 20, 2021

An expert accuses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of having come to the US with no sort of plan or brand in place.

This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser in her new piece for news.com.au.

There she started off by pointing out one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biggest failures in life and admitted that they’ve truly "failed to build the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to.”

In her piece she also wrote, "In fact, next year could see a renewed Windsor assault on the US with news that the next outing of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the States raising the possibility of a royal tour there also."