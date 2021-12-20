Khloe Kardashian teases her ex Tristan Thompson with her new sizzling snaps

Khloe Kardashian has shared her slew of sizzling snaps amid the her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

The 37-year-old reality star apparently showed the Canadian professional basketball player what he was missing as she posted the jaw-dropping snaps to her Instagram page on Thursday.



The American media personality left her fans and friends in awe as she flaunted her toned abs in her latest photos, rocking a new curly hair for the shoot. Some of her followers believe that the KUWTK beauty teased her on-off boyfriend Tristan, who is daddy of Khloe's baby.



Tristan has been in news since his alleged ex-flame Maralee Nichols claimed he fathered her baby son.

Kim Kardashian's sister looked smashing in beige tank top and white denim from her brand Good American.

Khloe showed off her great figure in the classic style ribbed top and unbuttoned jeans. The curly voluminous hair and flawless make-up were the perfect complements to her casual look. She amplified her green eyes with a soft array of brown eyeshadows and colored in her plump pout with a nude pink lip stick and clear lipgloss.