Alec Baldwin clears the air over rumors he ‘demanded bigger gun’ before fatal shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin admits he had no intention of demanding a bigger gun prior to the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.
The actor responded to the allegations via Twitter and even referenced the article by a leading publication to deliver a punchy reaction.
His caption above the retweet read, “This, in fact, is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film Rust were made weeks before production began.”
He also made sure to hit back against the haters and admitted, “To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false."
Katrina Kaif shared a closer look at her mehendi design on her Instagram account
Priyanka Chopra marked 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style by keeping her Indian traditions intact
Director Kabir Khan revealed Deepika Padukone's reaction to the film when she saw it for the first time
Prince Charles and Prince Harry have had trouble with their relationship after the Duke of Sussex made his royal exit...
Akshay Kumar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re
Cardi B joined hands with Real Women Are earlier this year to launch a limited edition of her dolls