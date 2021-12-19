Alec Baldwin clears the air over rumors he ‘demanded bigger gun’ before fatal shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin admits he had no intention of demanding a bigger gun prior to the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

The actor responded to the allegations via Twitter and even referenced the article by a leading publication to deliver a punchy reaction.

His caption above the retweet read, “This, in fact, is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film Rust were made weeks before production began.”

He also made sure to hit back against the haters and admitted, “To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false."

Check it out below:



