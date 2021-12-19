Darra Adam Khel: Federal Minister Shibli Faraz survives attack

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz — File

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday survived an attack on his car while he was on his way from Darra Adam Khel in District Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Peshawar.

According to a report by Geo News, the minister has said that he escaped the attack unharmed, however, his driver has sustained injuries and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, condemnations started pouring in from government officials and politicians alike.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and confirmed that while Shibli was doing fine, his driver had been critically injured.

Shedding light on the incident, Deputy Inspector General Kohat Tahir Ayub, while speaking to Geo News, said that assailants did not open fire on the minister's car, rather they pelted it with stones which smashed one of the windows of the car.

"Shibli Faraz was returning to Peshawar after casting his vote in his constituency," the DIG said, per the report.



The police official explained that a police squad had been accompanying Faraz. He said that the minister has been transported safely to Peshawar.



The counting of votes in local government elections across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway after the close of polling time at 5pm, on a day that saw several incidents of violence break out.

Tensions ran high in different parts of the province, with at least four people killed and eight others injured in a series of attacks including a suicide bombing and a shooting. There were also reports of rockets being fired.

Polling in the 17 districts today, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshehra, Mardan, and Peshawar, marked the first phase of the local body polls, with the next phase to take place at a later date.