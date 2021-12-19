Katrina Kaif shares artistic still from honeymoon, see

Newlywed Katrina Kaif shared a close-up shot of her mehendi hands with a seashore doubling up as the background on Instagram.

The Bharat actor, who married Vicky Kaushal earlier this month took to her social media account and not only flaunted her mehendi adorned hands but also shared a glimpse of her honeymoon destination.

Sharing the post, Katrina chose a simple caption, as she dropped a “heart” emoji. The image has garnered over 3.2 million likes.



The 39-year old actor seemed to have jetted out to a seaside getaway post their wedding in Rajasthan. Besides that, Katrina also showed off her traditional bangles leaving the fans in awe.



Within no time, the fans flocked to the comments section to express their love for the Bollywood diva.

Many of the fans posted heart and fire emojis, some praised the design. While many tried to search for Vicky’s name in the design.

One fan asked, “Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein (Where is Vicky's name in the mehendi?)”

Another one tried to guess the honeymoon spot and commented, “So Maldives it was,” the fan said.