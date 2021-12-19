Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for 2022 Brit Awards

Pop music sensations Adele and Ed Sheeran topped 2022 Brit Awards nominations, announced on Saturday.
The music icons have received four nods each, along with rappers Dave and Little Simz, who also received four nominations for the awards.
This year’s nominations for Britain's annual pop music awards have combined the male and female artists categories for the first time, along with international artist.
British songstress Adele, who has topped charts around the world with her comeback album 30, has been nominated in Best Album, Best Artist and Best Song categories.
The BRITs awards will take place on Feb. 8 in London. Check out the complete list of nominations here.
Album of the year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - '='
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Best international artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Abba
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
Best international song
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Best dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
