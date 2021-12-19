Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter rallies for trans rights

Carter, 70, took to Twitter earlier this week to call onto her followers to respect transgender people

Lynda Carter, star of the first live-action Wonder Woman in the 1970s, is committed to using her platform to support transgender people.

Carter, 70, took to Twitter earlier this week to showcase her support for the LGBTQ+ community, calling onto her followers to respect transgender people.

“You don't have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities,” she wrote, adding, “Life is just too short.”

“I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down,” Carter further said, seemingly taking a dig at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, albeit without naming anyone.

Rowling, in recent years, has landed in hot waters over her controversial anti-trans views. She most recently came under fire after she compared trans women to rapists earlier in the week.

The 1972 Miss World USA winner also voiced her support for trans people earlier in October, tweeting, “Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story.”