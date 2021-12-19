Rapper AP Dhillon rubbishes fake reports of upcoming concerts in Pakistan

Dhillon denied rumours of him performing in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi much to fans' disappointment

Indian singer and rapper AP Dhillon has categorically denied reports of upcoming concerts in Pakistan after rumours of him performing in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi started doing rounds on social media.

Dhillon remained a top trend on Pakistan Twitter over the weekend owing to screenshots from one Instagram handle with the name Junaid Ali Akbar claiming that they are in talks with the government to arrange the concert.

While the fake news had Pakistani fans thrilled and confused, Dhillon took to his own Instagram story late on Saturday to negate the reports.

“We have been made aware that there are scammers announcing shows/concerts in countries other than India and the United Kingdom… There have been no additional countries that have been confirmed for concerts by anyone on our team,” he said.

The Brown Munde hitmaker added, “Please do not get scammed and only purchase tickets for shows that have been confirmed by us.”

