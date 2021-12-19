We might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man, says Tom Holland

Spider-Man star Tom Holland thinks it might be time to retire the traditional web-slinging super hero and make way for something different like, perhaps, a Spider-Woman.
Talking to People magazine about his latest outing as the Spider-Man in No Way Home, Holland said, “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”
“Maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he added.
The 25-year-old went on to say, “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”
“I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”
No Way Home marks Holland’s third outing as Spider-Man; previous Spider-Mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also made three films each.
Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a silver gown at ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ U.S premiere
During the interview, Ben Affleck discussed his struggles with alcoholism and ex-wife Jennifer Garner
According to sources, Noth's wife has been blindsided by the allegations against him
Dhillon denied rumours of him performing in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi much to fans' disappointment
Billie Eilish bid farewell to her teenage as she turned 20 on December 19
The film raked in a staggering $121.5 million on its opening day alone