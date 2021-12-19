Trevor Noah sues a hospital and doctor for ‘careless’ surgery in 2020

Trevor Noah sued a local hospital in New York for Special Surgery and an orthopedic doctor for being ‘negligent’ during a surgery.
The Daily Show host alleged that Dr. Riley J. William carried out a careless treatment on him in 2020.
The comedian submitted a legal complaint in which he claimed that the surgeon “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for (him) in a careful and skilful manner," quoted People.
He also accused the defendants in "failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment."
The 37-year-old TV personality received the treatment between August 25 and December 17 in 2020 while a surgery was performed on November 23 of the same year.
Noah mentioned that the hospital and doctors also failed in making a proper diagnosis of the problem he “was suffering” from.
The legal papers also stated that due to poor treatment Noah also sustained a severe “personal injury” that is "permanent, severe, and grievous.”
Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the accusations.
Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a silver gown at ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ U.S premiere
During the interview, Ben Affleck discussed his struggles with alcoholism and ex-wife Jennifer Garner
According to sources, Noth's wife has been blindsided by the allegations against him
Dhillon denied rumours of him performing in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi much to fans' disappointment
Holland thinks it might be time to make way for something different like, perhaps, a Spider-Woman
Billie Eilish bid farewell to her teenage as she turned 20 on December 19