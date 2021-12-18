Jana Kramer’s split from Mike Caussin makes her ‘fearful’ of future relationships

Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted she’s afraid of going public with any future romances because of how things ended with Mike Caussin.

The star spilled her intentions for her new budding romance during a chat on her own podcast Wine Down.

She started off by admitting, "I feel like there's no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good…. I think I'm so afraid of, like, I'm used to just war and not being on steady ground.”

She also went on to say, "My therapist said, 'You're used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing,' so when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it's like, 'Oh that freaks me out,' like, 'That can't be real'."

"For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there's another shoe to drop and I don't want to be fooled again."

One of the biggest reasons Kramer is embarrassed about going public with her future relationships is because "I don't want to be embarrassed again."

"I was mortified with the stuff that came out with my ex and I. I tried to change the narrative because I believed that we could have made it work but I also, when it happened again, now I look like a [expletive] idiot."

Before concluding she also went on to add, "I look like a girl who should have left a long time ago. I felt stupid and I don't want that to happen again. I'm so afraid."