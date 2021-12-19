Kim Kardashian leaves fans in fits over quip that North is Kanye West’s ‘true twin’

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in fits of giggles following her comment about daughter North being similar to Kanye West.
The young mom quipped over her daughter’s TikTok live while speaking on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast.
There she joked that it was “inevitable” that North would break house rules and follow in her father’s footsteps whenever it concerned social media.
There she was quoted saying, "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin” after all. “So she will definitely do all of the above.”
But during the course of her interview Kim did make it clear that “In my household, there are rules."
Matthew McConaughey will not be running as the Governor of Texas after giving it great ‘thought’
Priyanka Chopra asked Seth Meyer's the same question she was asked 21 years back during the Miss India contest
Taylor Swift's album party considered to be a venue of concern after Covid positive results
Priyanka Chopra plays Sati alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith in 'The Matrix Resurrections'
Earlier in August, Areeba Habib shared news of her engagement with her fiancé Saadain Imran Sheikh
Kabir Khan recently shared that Deepika Padukone reciprocates same energy as Kapil Dev's wife