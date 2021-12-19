Kim Kardashian leaves fans in fits over quip that North is Kanye West’s ‘true twin’

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in fits of giggles following her comment about daughter North being similar to Kanye West.

The young mom quipped over her daughter’s TikTok live while speaking on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast.

There she joked that it was “inevitable” that North would break house rules and follow in her father’s footsteps whenever it concerned social media.

There she was quoted saying, "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin” after all. “So she will definitely do all of the above.”

But during the course of her interview Kim did make it clear that “In my household, there are rules."