 
close
Saturday December 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Maralee Thompson drops first photo of Tristan Thompson's alleged son

'I do not want any further media attention,' says Maralee Thompson

By Web Desk
December 18, 2021
Maralee Thompson drops first photo of Tristan Thompsons alleged son
Maralee Thompson drops first photo of Tristan Thompson's alleged son

Maralee Nichols has shared first photo of her son with Tristan Thompson ahead of Christmas.

Nichols shared the holiday-themed image on Friday with a cryptic statement for the NBA player.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," Nichols said in her statement. "I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan."

As per PEOPLE, the photo is taken on December 6 where Nichols is spotted cradling the child. The fitness trainer is seen wearing a Grinch-themed pajama set as she poses with a Christmas tree.