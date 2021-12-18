Maralee Thompson drops first photo of Tristan Thompson's alleged son

Maralee Nichols has shared first photo of her son with Tristan Thompson ahead of Christmas.

Nichols shared the holiday-themed image on Friday with a cryptic statement for the NBA player.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," Nichols said in her statement. "I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan."

As per PEOPLE, the photo is taken on December 6 where Nichols is spotted cradling the child. The fitness trainer is seen wearing a Grinch-themed pajama set as she poses with a Christmas tree.