Kareena Kapoor upset over COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I miss my babies '

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is terribly missing her babies amid her COVID-19 diagnosis.
The 41-year-old, who contracted the coronavirus along with friend Amrita Arora this week, is isolating herself from husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh.
Amid her ordeal, Kareena turned to her Instagram Stories on Friday to pen a heartbreaking note for her family.
"Covid I hate you...I miss my babies but...soon...will do this," wrote Kareena.
Earlier, Kareena also shared a post for husband Saif to her Instagram Stories. The actor confessed love for her better half and wished for their reunion.
