Vicky Kaushal heads back to shoot after wedding, posts sun-kissed selfie on gram

A week after his grand wedding to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has resumed his work commitments.

Taking to his Instagram, the Manmarziyaan actor on Saturday morning, posted a sun-kissed selfie, while travelling in a car and informed fans that he will be resuming his film shoot.

In the caption, Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, posted a coffee cup and clapper board emoticons. "First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoticon)," he wrote.

In the picture, Vicky could be seen travelling in a car and looking outside the window. Within no time, the actor’s fans rushed to the comment section and showered love, adding heart-eye emoticons.

Some of his fans were curious about Katrina, asking where is she? While others teased him saying he's returning to work without the actress.

"Bhai Katrina kidhar hai?" wrote a user, while another asked him about the halwa Katrina prepared recently, "Aur bhaiya halwa kaisa tha."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding affair was marked by the presence of family and close friends. Post their marriage, the couple has been sharing heart-warming pictures from the wedding celebrations with their fans on Internet.

While the actor did not mention what project he will be shooting for, he is expected to work on his upcoming films, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

Meanwhile, Katrina is also expected to soon resume on her projects. She has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in her kitty.