Chris Noth dropped by his agency after third woman accused him for sexual assault 

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been dropped by his agency after another woman alleged him for sexual assault.
According to the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to remain incognito claimed that the 67-year-old actor sexually abused her when she worked at a restaurant in New York City in 2010.
The woman said she was only 18 at the time of assault.
However, the actor denied the allegations. Noth’s team told People, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”
"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line,” they added.
Earlier this week, two more women made similar accusations against the And Just Like That... actor.
Amidst the recent allegations, reports are also making rounds that Noth’s agency A3 Artists Agency has also parted ways with the actor.
