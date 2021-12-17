Watch: 'How I Met Your Father' trailer features Hilary Duff looking for love

Hilary Duff is exciting fans with much-anticipated sequel to How I Met Your Mother titled How I Met Your Father.

The show which is adapted from the 2000s hit sitcom, will stream on Hulu starting 2022.

"We can't wait for you to watch this story! this Tweet to receive reminders from@HIMYFonHulufor the premiere of #HIMYF.The fun begins January 18, only on hulu," tweeted the streamer in a new post on Thursday.

The series narrates the story of Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) and her struggle to meet the father of her future children. Duff is spotted telling her kids about how her love story kicked off in New York in 2022.

Take a look:



