Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to move reception date due to COVID?

The newlyweds may have to push their reception to January owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last week in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, however, the couple may have to push their reception forward owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases, reported India Today.

According to an insider, the newlyweds are torn over deciding a date for their reception event in Mumbai and are currently contemplating between holding an event in the coming week or pushing it to January.

A source close to the matter was quoted as saying, “BMC has been very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict action against Bollywood celebrities who are flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested.”





“Vicky and Katrina’s guest list for the reception is elaborate and it has the names of some VIP dignitaries and guests. They are being very careful with the planning because they don’t want to take any risks,” added the source.

The same insider also revealed that the couple made sure to get tested on their return to Mumbai from their wedding venue in Rajasthan.

Katrina and Vicky kept their wedding invite list small, and have reportedly been planning a huge Bollywood bash for their reception.