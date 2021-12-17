Kim Kardashian reflects on her struggle of ‘squeezing into’ supermodel clothes

Kim Kardashian recently opened up on her struggles of trying ‘to squeeze into’ supermodel clothes before designers started making outfits for ‘curvy girls’.

During her chat on Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed, “When I first started to get into fashion, no one would send me clothes because they were like, ‘There’s no way this is going to fit her right?’”

“I was like, ‘I promise it’ll fit me. I’ll squeeze into it’,” she reflected on 90’s heroin chic – popular look of supermodels.

The KKW Beauty mogul shared that she was highly ignore for having a ‘curvy body.

She said, “Nobody looked like me until the end of high school and then it was Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek, and I was like, ‘That’s it! I see it, I see it.’ And it felt so good.”