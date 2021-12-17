Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger gearing up to welcome baby no. 2

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are currently gearing up to welcome another little bundle of joy into their family for daughter Lyla Maria.

The couple is already parents to a 16-month-old infant and since their wedding in 2019, have been excited to add to their little family.

This news has been brought forward by multiple sources close to People magazine.

The 32-year-old author and mother-of-one just celebrated birthday festivities with a romantic snippet of their couple’s boat ride.

The busy mama is also hosting a weekly Instagram series focused on helping new mothers better care for their babies and it is called BDA Baby.

