The truth about Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations brought to light: report

Experts have finally stepped forward with the inside scoop into Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations.



Royal author and biographer Christopher Anderson brought this news to light.

According to The List, he explained that what the British household staff deemed ‘bullying’ was just Meghan Markle’s “culture clash.”

Reportedly, Meghan wasn’t really a bully, she just approached things in a way that chaffed against the British notion of a stiff-upper-lip.

According to Mr Anderson, an insider stepped forward and claimed, "Particularly within the royal household they're very indirect in the way they do things."

"The kind of plain-spoken, upfront personality, distinctly American approach that Meghan has to getting things done just rubs them the wrong way."

For those unversed with the allegations, Meghan was accused of “humiliating” and “intimidating” staffers and they dubbed working with her as being "more like emotional cruelty and manipulation."