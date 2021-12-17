The truth about Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations brought to light: report

Experts have finally stepped forward with the inside scoop into Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations.
Royal author and biographer Christopher Anderson brought this news to light.
According to The List, he explained that what the British household staff deemed ‘bullying’ was just Meghan Markle’s “culture clash.”
Reportedly, Meghan wasn’t really a bully, she just approached things in a way that chaffed against the British notion of a stiff-upper-lip.
According to Mr Anderson, an insider stepped forward and claimed, "Particularly within the royal household they're very indirect in the way they do things."
"The kind of plain-spoken, upfront personality, distinctly American approach that Meghan has to getting things done just rubs them the wrong way."
For those unversed with the allegations, Meghan was accused of “humiliating” and “intimidating” staffers and they dubbed working with her as being "more like emotional cruelty and manipulation."
Sarah Ferguson speaks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in latest interview in Italy
The film releases in March 2022
Sources have finally shed some light on Kanye West’s intentions for Kim Kardashian
Travis Scott reportedly kept attendance at Kylie Jenner’s baby shower ‘very low key’ due to backlash
Prince Charles visits the college where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip first met
Alec Baldwin thanks fans for supporting him during some of his darkest days following the death of Halyna Hutchins