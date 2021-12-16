Trailer out for 'The Lost City' starring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum on Thursday shared the trailer for his new film "The Lost City" which also stars Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.

The Hollywood star posted the trailer which also accompanied a funny clip featuring him, Bullock and Redcliffe.

Sandra Bullock serves as a producer on Lost City alongside Liza Chasin and Seth Gordon.

Directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, the film also features Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Bowen Yang, and a cameo by Brad Pitt.



"The Lost City" is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.