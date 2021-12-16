Ranbir Kapoor echoes Rishi Kapoor’s iconic dialogue from ‘Karz’

Ranbir Kapoor paid a special tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor on the grand motion poster launch of his upcoming film with Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra.

Reflecting on the time he shared with the late Bollywood star while making the film, the Sanju actor got emotional.

He expressed, “I miss my father terribly today.”

“I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me, and kept, questioning us ‘what you doing, who takes so long to make a film, who spends so much of money?” he shared.

The 39-year-old actor also said that his father doubted that a VFX film would do good business on the Indian box-office.

“But I believe he’s here somewhere. I hope he’s proud, I hope he’s smiling,” he added.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also paid tribute to his dad as he performed his famed line from movie Karz before blowing him a kiss.



