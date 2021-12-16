Pak vs WI: Windies set 208-run target against Pakistan in COVID-hit final T20

KARACHI: West Indies set a 208-run target for Pakistan in the COVID-disrupted third and final Twenty20 international in Karachi on Thursday.
Openers Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks set the stage for the defendible total with their knocks of 43 and 49 each.
West Indies skipper Pooran was the highest scorer in the innings, adding 64 runs to the scoreboard, aided by Darren Bravo's efforts who contributed 34.
The side managed to come away largely undented, with a loss of only 3 wickets — those of Kings, Brooks and Pooran.
From the hosts' side Shahnawaz Dahani captured one wicket (Brooks) — his first international one on home soil — while Mohammad Wasim took the other two.
Earlier, Pooran won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan.
The match was nearly called off after five more members of the touring squad — including three players — tested positive for COVID-19.
Six players were ruled out overall, but the West Indies agreed to play after the remaining 14 players tested negative.
Gudakesh Motie made his international debut at 26, with Darren Bravo also coming into the side.
Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein were both left out after testing positive for the virus.
Pakistan, already 2-0 up, rested pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf and brought in Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.
The three-match ODI series — previously scheduled to begin in Karachi from Saturday — has been pushed ahead to early June 2022.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brendon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)
Hasan Square flyover and Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hasan Square to National Stadium will remain closed for...
Virat Kohli has put the team in a position where there is no looking back, says Rohit Sharma
Pakistan have beaten the West Indies in 12 of their 18 T20I clashes, suffering three losses and an equal number of no...
Faisal Hasnain will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our...
Pakistan have beaten the West Indies in 12 of their 18 T20I clashes, suffering three losses and as many no results.
The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies will start on Monday, December 13 in Karachi