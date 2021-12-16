Salman Khan sends Rs 3 crore Range Rover for newlywed Katrina Kaif: Report

Newlywed Katrina Kaif is getting pricey wedding presents from her celebrity friends.
The actor, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last week, has reportedly received a Rs 3 crore Range Rover from ex-boyfriend and close friend Salman Khan. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand has gifted the star a Rs 2.7 crore diamond necklace, as per Bollywood Life.
Katrina's Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan reportedly gifted a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs while new neighbours Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent Rs 6.4 lakhs for bling diamond earrings.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple was joined by only close friends and family for the festivities.
