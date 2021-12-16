Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog to Sony in $500 mln deal: Billboard

The deal would represent one of the most lucrative music catalog deals in industry history

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million, entertainment publication Billboard said on Wednesday, citing sources.

The deal would represent one of the most lucrative music catalog deals in industry history – surpassing Bob Dylan’s blockbuster sale of his work to Universal Music Group for around $400 million.

Sources told Variety that Springsteen’s sale is a “done” deal and the New York Times reported the agreement was struck in recent weeks.

The 72-year-old signed in 1972 with Sony subsidiary Columbia Records, and he has owned the rights to his music since sometime in the 1990s, according to Variety.

Under the new deal, Sony acquired the Boss’ entire collection, including mega-popular albums “Born to Run” and “Born in the USA.”