Kate Middleton and Prince William are fabulous royal couple, says expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a year filled with memorable public moments, and during there engagements they have proved themselves as fabulous royal couple.



The royal commentators and fans laud the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the Royal Family's true power players.

Nicola Alpe, a columnist, wrote: "For a while it looked as if Harry and Megan would be the power couple of the Royal Family, but even if they were still there, Wills and Kate are now operating entirely on another level."

The columnist added: "Whether it's playing the paps at their own game by releasing snaps of the next generation of heirs, to changing the way we think and talk about early childhood education and mental health, to absolutely bringing it in the style and appropriate affection stakes during public appearances, Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge are the Royal Family's true power players."



The Queen, who lost her most trusted and steadfast partner Prince Philip in April this year, has a special place in her heart for Prince William and Kate Middleton