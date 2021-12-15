Karan Johar slams reports of his house being ‘COVID hotspot’ after friends test positive

Johar also said he does not have COVID-19 after his friends, including Kareena Kapoor, tested positive earlier

Karan Johar on Wednesday clarified that he does not have COVID-19 and slammed reports calling his house a ‘hotspot for COVID’ after his friends, including Kareena Kapoor, tested positive earlier.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker took to his Instagram stories to issue a lengthy statement after Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan tested positive for the virus after attending a small gathering at his house.

“My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative,” Johar first explained.





He then went on to add, “To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid.”

“All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts,” he concluded.

Read:



