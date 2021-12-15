Here’s how Priyanka Chopra bagged a role in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Chopra, in a new interview, opened up about how she bagged a coveted role in the iconic franchise

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her next big Hollywood release, The Matrix Resurrections, and in a new interview opened up about how she bagged a coveted role in the iconic franchise.

Appearing on a recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Chopra shared that director Lana Wachowski herself reached out to cast her in the role of Sati in the upcoming film alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Chopra recalled that she was in India for a shoot when she got a call from her agent telling her that Wachowski was interested in meeting her in San Francisco.

“I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot. It's just such a privilege and an honour."

The Quantico star also recounted how she was 16 when the first film was released to massive acclaim in 1999, and said that the Matrix trilogy ‘changed cinema’.

“I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality.”