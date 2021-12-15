Ankita Lokhande introduces herself as 'Mrs Jain' with heartfelt new photos

Indian TV actor Ankita Lokhande has said 'I do' to beau Vicky Jain!

Only a few hours after tying the knot too longtime boyfriend, the Pavitra Rishta star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is officially Mrs Jain.

"Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" adorably captioned Ankita alongside a thread of ethereal photos from the day.

For the big night, Ankita slipped into a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga. Vicky on the other hand, wore a white and golden sherwani.

Celebrity friends including Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh, Srishty Rode, Asha Negi, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia joined the happy couple for their wedding festivities in Mumbai.