Kylie Jenner joined by sisters for intimate baby shower: Report

American TV star Kylie Jenner is celebrating her baby shower with siblings.

The 24-year-old, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, was reportedly treated for a laid back bridal shower hosted by Khloe Kardashian.

The bash was thrown in Hidden Hills, California, as per TMZ. Khloe's newly built abode is also close to momager Kris Jenner's house.

While there is no photographic proof of the event, it is speculated that all sisters, including Khloe, Kim, Kourtney joined the party with their respective children. Kendall who is currently dating Devin Booker, also marked attendance for the event.

Kylie announced her pregnancy in August this year. She already shares three-year-old Stormi with the rapper.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have been laying low since his November 5, 2021 Astroworld concert in Texas which resulted in 10 deaths.