Kanye West will 'fight' for Kim Kardashian for their 'family'

Kanye West is trying every possible way to patch up with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper is a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change," say source close to Yeezy owner.

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the source says. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back," the source adds.

Kanye's statement comes after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February. The couple shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 ½, and Psalm, 2½ together.

Despite Kanye's insistence, Kim is adamant on a divorce since she feels their marriage "has irremediably broken down."