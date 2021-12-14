Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be embroiled in tough divorce proceedings, speculate fans

Kim Kardashian, who announced this week she has passed a tough law exam in fourth attempt, has not received any words of appreciation from her estranged husband Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality star has truly made her loved ones feel proud by passing her baby bar exam and received massive applause from family members and friends on the success.



Kris Jenner has also shared a special tribute to her daughter Kim Kardashian and lauded the American TV personality an 'inspiration to many'.

But, Kanye remained mum on his estranged wife's achievement and shared no words of praise to encourage the mom-of-four.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who previously failed the baby bar exam three times, has left her estranged husband Kanye West in shock with her recent move as she filed to become legally single amid her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim and Kanye's fans are speculating that the exes may be embroiled in tough divorce proceedings in future over custody of their four children.